The family that studies together, graduates college together

- Four members of the class of 2017 from Daytona State College share much more in common than their graduation year.



“They're still your parents, so they're like ‘Did you get your homework done? I know what assignments you have due, so now you have to get it done,’” said Kendra Duncan.



The four graduates also share the same last name, the Duncan family - parents Aaron and Colleen Duncan got degrees in Business Administration and Office Management,and their daughters, Kendra Duncan, 21, and Aimee Duncan,19, both have Associate of Arts degrees,



“After seeing them and their success I decided I wanted to get into teaching at some point and wanted to complete a business degree, and so I jumped in encouraged her to follow, talked me into it,” Duncan said.



The Ormond Beach, Florida family of four all walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Monday, snapping this selfie during the milestone event.



“It was super special and it's a once in a lifetime thing I'm going to remember it forever,” Duncan said.



They don't plan on stopping anytime soon, dad plans to get his MBA and Kendra plans to head to nursing school,



“We got to do this together as a family and it was really a lot of fun,” Duncan said.