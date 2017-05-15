Atlanta nurse charged for sexually assaulting sedated patients National Atlanta nurse charged for sexually assaulting sedated patients A registered nurse at an Atlanta medical center is accused of sexually assaulting female patients while they were sedated, according to Sandy Springs police.

- A registered nurse at an Atlanta medical center is accused of sexually assaulting female patients while they were sedated, according to Sandy Springs police.

Michael Morgan, 33, who worked at Northern Crescent Endoscopy and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates located on Emory's Saint Joseph Hospital's campus, turned himself into police Friday. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and two counts of custodial sexual assault.

"We're disturbed and concerned about this," said Sandy Springs Sgt. Sam Worsham.

Police said Morgan allegedly looked at the women inappropriately and lifted their bras and made contact with their breast while they were under anesthesia. The assaults took place between February and April of this year, police said.

"We're still reaching out to try to notify and locate additional victims and if you have any additional persons that have information about this case we're asking you to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department," said Sgt. Worsham.

Police became aware of the incidents after two pastors called to report the crimes.

Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates issued a statement to FOX 5 which reads:

"We take patient safety very seriously and are shocked and concerned about this allegation. We conduct background checks as part of our hiring process and have procedures in place to maintain a safe environment for our patients, visitors, and staff. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and cannot provide any additional information."

"When you’re under anesthesia you're at the mercy of the person taking care of you," said Sgt. Worsham.

Morgan is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

SEE ALSO: Ga. corrections officer arrested for inappropriate contact with inmate