Police: Man wanted for beating up blind woman

FOX 32 NEWS - Police in Georgia are searching for a man who allegedly beat up a blind woman.

Charles Brandon Ayers, 37, is accused of beating Tammy Usher over the course of three days. He was last seen on April 29 after he dropped Usher off at a truck stop in Emerson, WGCL reports.

Police say Ayers and Usher were lifelong acquaintances.

Ayers could be traveling in a silver 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with the Goergia license plate of RFZ5853.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-443-3049 or by calling Crime Stoppers.