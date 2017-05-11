Video shows elementary student getting shut in school bus door National Video shows middle schooler getting shut in school bus door FOX 46 Charlotte is pressing for answers in Union County after seeing video from a viewer showing a bus driver closing the door on an elementary school student's arm as he got off the bus.

The viewer's main concern is for the little boy. It appears his bookbag and arm were caught in the doors as the driver starts to drive off.

The woman claims all the driver said was, "Why did you stop?" She is now wondering if more could have been done.

