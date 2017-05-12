Deadly house fire kills three children in Montgomery County National Deadly house fire kills three children in Montgomery County Fire officials say that three children were killed after a fire engulfed their home in Montgomery County. Authorities say that a grandfather, grandmother and mother were transported to Houston hospitals. Firefighters responded to the house fire on Johnson Land at Tamina Road early this morning.

- Fire officials say that three children were killed after a fire engulfed their home in Montgomery County. At least six people were injured in the blaze. Authorities say that the fire started at 4 a.m.

Fire officials say that a grandfather, grandmother, a son and 10-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after a blaze tore through their home on Johnson Lane at Tamina Road early this morning.

According to investigators, two boys and a girl were killed, according to the Montgomery County Fire Marshal. Fire officials said the children were trapped inside one of the homes when it was engulfed in flames. Neighbors revealed that the homeowner was a beloved minister in the community, Pastor Bobby Johnson.

