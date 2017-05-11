Suspected package thief in custody after chase, hiding in movie theater National Suspected package thief in custody after chase, hiding in movie theater A package theft suspect who led police on a chase and then ran into a movie theater in South Gate was taken into custody after spending more than an hour inside the theater.

- A package theft suspect who led police on a chase and then ran into a movie theater in South Gate was taken into custody after spending more than an hour inside the theater.

The dark-colored Ford Fusion sped along the Long Beach (710) and Santa Ana (5) freeways and streets in

East Los Angeles, Montebello, Commerce and Bell Gardens.

The suspect drove the Ford to a parking structure at the El Paseo Shopping Center in South Gate about 7:50 p.m. and ran into the Edwards South Gate Stadium 20 & IMAX at 8630 Garfield Ave., which was quickly surrounded by officers.

The suspect was taken into custody about 9 p.m., when officers could be seen leading the handcuffed man out of the theater, where "The Circle'' was playing.

The theft took place in Arcadia.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.