U.S. Justice Department investigating Jordan Edwards shooting National Department of Justice investigating Jordan Edwards shooting FOX 4 News has learned the gunfire that erupted the night 15-year old Jordan Edwards was fatally shot by a Balch Springs police officer came from a nearby parking lot. The U.S. Department of Justice is also now investigating the deadly shooting.

- FOX 4 News has learned the gunfire that erupted the night 15-year old Jordan Edwards was fatally shot by a Balch Springs police officer came from a nearby parking lot. The U.S. Department of Justice is also now investigating the deadly shooting.

Police were responding to a call about a house party that night. Officers Roy Oliver and Tyler Gross were inside the house when the shots were fired.

The shots came from the parking lot of the Balch Springs nursing home, which was nearby the house party. When the officers heard the gunfire, they ran out and tried to stop passing cars.

Fired Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver fired his rifle into the car that Jordan was in and killed him. Oliver was later fired and charged with murder.

FOX 4 has also learned the Department of Justice is involved in the investigation.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson met with the Edwards family on Thursday to extend her personal condolences and talk with the family and their attorneys about how this case would proceed.

There were solemn faces as Charmaine and Odell Edwards stepped from elevators outside the district attorney’s office.

The family and their attorneys emerged from the meeting not convinced of what the DA will do.

"I don't feel like I left with the types of assurances that I wanted to leave with,” said Attorney Jasmine Crockett. “For instance, I don’t understand why Oliver was not charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. There were other kids in that car. An aggravated assault deadly weapon charge is easier to make than a murder charge any day of the week. So, I’m not super convinced.”

There were several activist groups with the family who try to hold police accountable for officer-involved shootings and other excessive force cases, including the NAACP and Mothers Against Police Brutality.

The attorneys are calling for the names of all of the officers involved the night of the party to me made public.