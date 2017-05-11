Couple adopts seven siblings

- A Georgia family has jumped from having one child to eight overnight. Jessaka and Josh Clark adopted a set of seven siblings.

The adoption process took more than two years but Maria, Elizabet, Guillermo, Jason, Kristina, Katerin, James were officially adopted on Tuesday.

Family friend Jenna Davis is a photographer and did an adorable photo shoot of the newly official family.

"Josh and Jess have some of the biggest hearts I have ever seen and their hearts have become even fuller now," Davis says.

Jessaka Clark told Fox News that her parents were the ones who inspired her to adopt. They spent several years as foster parents while she grew up in New York. She also has two adopted brothers.

They nicknamed the siblings the "Super 7."

The Clarks also have a biological son, Noah. They said Noah welcomed his new siblings in immediately. For a photo at the adoption hearing he had a sign that said "I was an only child for 1,426 days. But today, May 9, 2017, I became a little brother."

The "Super 7" have a baby sister in foster care that they would like to adopt to keep all of them together. The problem is that they have to have more rooms in their house in order to be able to take any more children into their home.

The Rincon family started a GoFundMe to raise money for a down payment on a new house to add to the family. They exceeded their $30,000 goal in one day.