Wylie puppy in animal cruelty case dies

- The boxer puppy that was rescued during an animal cruelty case in Wylie has died.

Wylie police said the puppy named Diesel was renamed Spirit at the animal shelter. He underwent surgery to try to repair his injuries on Tuesday but did not survive.

“Despite all the hard work and effort on the part of the attending veterinarians, the injuries were too severe. All of those who had the opportunity to meet Spirit or hear his story mourn his passing,” the police department said in a release.

Police arrested 27-year-old Andrew Callaway earlier this week. Witnesses said on May 2 he stomped on and threw the puppy, causing serious fractures along his back legs and hips.

Callaway was booked into the Collin County jail and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

Police are still investigating the case and plan to forward it to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office for an indictment.