Two dead after van drives off Venice jetty [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SCSO photo National Search for van in water off Venice jetty Emergency officials have confirmed that 2 bodies, a man and a woman, were found inside of a van that drove into the water late Monday afternoon.

- Emergency officials have confirmed that 2 bodies, a man and a woman, were found inside of a van that drove into the water late Monday afternoon.

According to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, the van drove into the water near the bathrooms at the Jetty Park. Witnesses reported seeing the van enter the water, and video posted to Facebook showed a white minivan plow into the water and float for a moment as other boats drifted by.

Deputies say a Sheriff's Office Marine Unit was nearby and a deputy jumped in to help, but was unable to get anyone out of the van before it drifted away.

It took two hours, but divers now believe they have found the van under 15 feet of water. It was not visible from the shore.

"Unfortunately, this rescue mission has now evolved into a recovery mission," a sheriff's office statement explained. "The investigation is ongoing."

Police are investigating the case as a traffic homicide.