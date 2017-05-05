Murder warrant issued for Balch Springs officer who killed teen National Murder warrant issued for Balch Springs officer who killed teen The fired Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed a 15-year-old in a car leaving a party has been charged with murder, law enforcement officials confirmed to FOX4.

The fired Balch Springs police officer who shot and killed a 15-year-old in a car leaving a party has been charged with murder, law enforcement officials confirmed to FOX4.

The murder warrant for Roy Oliver was signed Friday afternoon by a Dallas judge. Oliver has not yet been arrested but is expected to turn himself in with his attorney.

"The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of the individual," the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Jordan Edwards, a Mesquite High School freshman, was shot while he was in a car that was leaving a party Saturday night.

Oliver claimed he was investigating a call about underage drinking when Edwards and his brothers allegedly aggressively backed towards him in a car. But his body camera footage told a different story and police were forced to take back that version of events on Monday.

Chief Jonathan Haber fired Oliver on Tuesday saying he “violated several department policies.”

Throughout the week pressure has been building for a murder charge against Oliver. The Texas Legislative Black Caucus joined other voices Thursday in calling the shooting a murder and wanting Oliver arrested.

“It really is murder at the end of the day,” said State Rep. Helen Giddings (D-Duncanville).

The Dallas County District Attorney's office had been inundated late in the week with calls from across the nation demanding a murder charge.