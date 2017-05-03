Facebook hiring thousands to stop crime, death videos from spreading

- Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

That's on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post Wednesday.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos -- such as a murder in Cleveland, a killing of a baby in Thailand -- from spreading on its service.

In Thailand last week , a man upset with his wife hanged their 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live and then killed himself, police said.

Of course, the week before, police say Steve Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree at random and posted video of the killing on Facebook. He ended up busted at the drive-thru window of a McDonald's restaurant outside Erie, Pennsylvania, and killed himself after a police chase.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service. But in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.