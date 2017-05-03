Firefighters rescue painters stuck outside Phoenix high-rise building National Firefighters rescue painters stuck outside Phoenix high-rise building Firefighters have rescued two painters who were stuck on an outside platform on a high-rise building in Phoenix.

- Firefighters have rescued two painters who were stuck on an outside platform on a high-rise building in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the painters became stuck on the 11th floor outside a building near 48th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday morning after their scaffolding broke. The painters were not injured.

Amazing work by Phx Fire crews rescuing 2 painters stuck on side of building after scaffolding broke. Both men now safe. Here's rescue #1: pic.twitter.com/NVWGPfCJnX — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) May 3, 2017

>>LIVE video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1360530887328788/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.