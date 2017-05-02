Bicyclists run redlight, swerve to avoid being hit National Bicyclists run redlight, swerve to avoid being hit Most bicyclists follow the rules of the road - and many roadways are set up to accommodate bicycles and vehicles, but Sarasota police are warning bicyclists who seem to think they're above the law.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, Sarasota PD reminded bicyclists that stop lights and street signs are not optional.

"THINGS NOT TO DO," the post began. "If you’re a bicycle rider in the City of Sarasota, please know the rules of the road and don't do this."

The post included a video - captured on April 29 at 2:27 p.m. at University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail - of bicyclists weaving between cars stopped at a red light, then entering the intersection and almost being hit by oncoming cars.

"Just like cars, if you're a bicycle rider, you need to obey stop lights & street signs," the post continued. "These riders are lucky!"

One bicyclist in the video swerves almost to the sidewalk of the other side of the road to avoid being hit by a vehicle.

Sarasota PD did not say if the bicyclists in the video were ever found or cited. They added a reminder to drivers to give bicyclists space and follow the rules of shared roadways.

"Drivers in cars, please remember you need to give bicyclists 3 feet of space if they're riding nearby."