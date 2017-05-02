2 police officers shot in Back of the Yards

Two Chicago Police officers were shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

- Two police officers were shot Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

They were shot about 9:10 p.m. during an “encounter” in the 4300 block of South Ashland, police said. They were taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized. Mayor Rahm Emanuel went to the hospital and left about 10:35 p.m.

The suspects fired shots from a vehicle, striking one of the officers in the arm and hip, police said. The second officer was shot in the back.

A police source said the officers are from the Deering District and were sitting in a van in plainclothes when they were shot.

As of 10:15 p.m., officers from across the city were scouring “every nook and cranny” in Back of the Yards and into the Canaryville neighborhood, Ald. Patrick Thompson (11th) said. They were looking for multiple suspects, according to Thompson, who said he didn’t know what led up to the shooting.

Both officers are expected to survive, Thompson said.

A police source said a rifle was recovered at the scene, but it’s unclear whether it’s the weapon cops were shot with.

A witness who declined to give her name said she was waiting for a CTA bus on Ashland when she saw a wave of police cruisers speeding to the scene.

“They weren’t messing around,” she said. “I’ve seen shootings, but I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Chris Villanueva, 36, said he was walking back to his car in a strip mall parking lot on Ashland, south of the shooting scene, when he heard about a dozen rapid-fire shots.

“I thought it was fireworks maybe, but around here, you hear gunshots a lot,” he said. “Next thing, cops are everywhere.”

The shooting drew a massive police response as detectives investigated just past the entrance to the Old Union Stockyards.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Supt. Eddie Johnson and CPD command all went to Stroger, police said. A manhunt is currently underway for suspects.Two CPD officers shot during encounter. Transported to Stroger in serious condition. Superintendent responding to hospital. Updates to follo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017

Officers in stable condition - 1 shot in arm and hip, second officer shot in back. Offenders shot from a vehicle. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 3, 2017