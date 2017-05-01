Balch Springs PD change story on shooting of 15-year-old boy National Balch Springs PD change story on shooting of 15-year-old boy Hundreds of people attended a vigil Monday night for a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead by a Balch Springs police officer.

Hundreds of people attended a vigil Monday night for a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead by a Balch Springs police officer.

Police on Monday changed their account of what happened the night the teen was shot dead by an officer with a rifle.

Police originally said Jordan Edwards was in a car on Saturday night that was backing aggressively toward them. Police now say the vehicle was not moving in reverse, but forward when the officer fired his rifle.

"I do have questions in relation to my observation of the video and what is consistent with the policies and core values of Balch Springs Police Department,” said Chief Jonathan Haber.

Many citizens and some students with parents went to the police news conference on Monday afternoon.

About 300 people attended the brief but powerful vigil on a hilltop overlooking an elementary school in Mesquite.

People who knew Jordan and loved the 15-year-old freshman said he had a bright future ahead of him as an athlete and a scholar.

“Straight A’s. Never got in trouble. Never did nothing bad,” said teammate Jailun Hunter. “A cool kid. Everybody liked him.”

“Jordan had a future. I always thought he was one of those kids we’d be watching on Sundays,” said family friend Jessie Monroe. “Happy go lucky kid. Always smiling. Just had an aura about himself that everybody liked.”

Jordan’s parents, Charmaine and Odell Edwards, attended a different news conference with their attorneys, but did not speak. As trouble brewed at the party, the family’s lawyers said the teens were simply trying to get away.

"We are declaring war on bad policing,” said Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney. “We are tired of having to make the same rhetorical demands.”

“We reached out to the family,” Haber said. “My heart just skipped beats from one father to another.”

The Dallas County Sheriff's office is now the lead investigating agency. They released a statement that read in part: "The investigation will take time and we ask for patience as our investigators diligently work to complete this task."

The sheriff's office is referring all questions about the officer and his status to Balch Springs PD. They've said only that he is on leave.