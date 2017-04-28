2 teen girls wanted for attempted murder in Hinckley, Minnesota [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Police are searching for Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed (left) and Tayah Valorios Thomas (right) who they believe attempted to fatally stab a man in Hinckley. National 2 teen girls wanted for attempted murder in Hinckley, Minnesota The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find two 17-year-old girls who police believe were involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley.

- The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find two 17-year-old girls who police believe were involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley.

Investigators believe on Wednesday, Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed and Tayah Valorios Thomas stabbed a male victim, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The teens fled the scene. Their whereabouts and mode of transportation are unknown.

Anyone with information about where Asiel or Tayah might be is urged to contact the Pine County

Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 9-1-1.