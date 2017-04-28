Firefighters battle stubborn house fire in Huntington Park

- Firefighters put out an attic fire in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park today and no injuries were

reported.



The fire in the 3000 block of California Street, near Florence Avenue, was reported at about 5:30 p.m., said Art Marrujo of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The fire was well-involved when firefighters arrived with smoke and flame was coming from the attic, Marrujo said.



The fire was put out by 19 firefighters by 6:15 p.m., Marrujo said.



There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire or the total damage reported.

