Police: FBI agent shot, one person dead in southwest Atlanta

- An FBI agent was shot, one person is dead, a woman was injured and a suspect is still on the loose after federal law enforcement attempted to serve an arrest warrant a southwest Atlanta business. Several law enforcement sources have told FOX 5 News this is related to the shooting of a Banks County deputy earlier in the week.

It happened around 4 p.m. Friday at Holmes Plaza located in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive near. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 5 p.m. to find the parking lot surrounding the Checks Cashed business blocked with crime scene tape and a white van in the middle.

WATCH: The latest report from the scene

WATCH: FOX 5 News at 6 for live team coverage

Sources told FOX 5 News they confronted the same suspect wanted for the shooting of a Banks County deputy earlier in the week, during which shots were fired, striking an agent and another person.

"You know I heard them say something about 'get out' and 'get down' and they started opening fire," said witness Richard Davis. "It happened so fast, my partner, he took off running."

The investigation appears to surround a white work van in the middle of the parking lot, a white mini-van, and a dark brown colored mini-van with a window shot out in one of the parking spaces.

Authorities said the male agent, whose name has not yet been released, was shot in the arm and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to recover from his injury.

Police said another person at the scene was shot and killed, but details surrounding that death were not immediately available.

Sources said a female was also rushed to an area hospital, but her condition was not immediately known.

RELATED: GBI: Man wanted for shooting Banks County deputy possibly in Atlanta

Authorities have confirmed this incident is completely unrelated with the visit to Atlanta early by President Donald Trump.

APP USERS: Watch video from over the scene in Facebook