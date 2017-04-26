Massive manhunt after Banks County deputy shot National Massive manhunt after Banks County deputy shot Authorities said a Banks County deputy is luck to be alive after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The incident prompted a massive manhunt.

It happened just after 4:10 p.m. at the Atlanta Dragway after a report of robbery in progress. Investigators said the suspect tried to kidnap the victim, but ended up taking the employee's car and fleeing the scene. Deputies spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over in the area of Tanger Outlet Center, but the man took off.

“At some point during the stop, my officer's car hit the suspect's car. The suspect stopped the car, jumped out and started firing at my officers,” said Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed.

Investigators said as the man was running, he fired at law enforcement officers, hitting a deputy which was still in their patrol car. The suspect got away, but it prompted a multi-jurisdictional manhunt.

“We have a number of agencies that have come out,” said Lt. Carissa McFadden.

Authorities in the area are searching for a black man in his 40s with short hair, 6’0” and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing. He is believed to be in the area surrounding Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

“He is armed and dangerous, we do know that. He has possibly two weapons on him, two guns on him, so we are asking citizens to not approach this male subject,” said Lt. McFadden. “If they do see him, to call 911 and immediately report it.”

Authorities said law enforcement officials saturated the outlet mall, immediately securing the area. The suspect was last seen running across Interstate 85 towards Commerce.

"I can tell you if you are driving in a car in this area right now expect to speak with a Georgia State Trooper because they're stopping everybody that moves through here," GBI Special Agent Mike Ayers said just hours after the incident.

Authorities said the deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries thanks to his ballistic vest.

“He’s in good shape, doing very well,” said Sheriff Speed. "A fairly new officer, very dedicated officer. It was a blessing that he had his bullet proof vest on and it defeated the round."

The deputy is recovering at the Northeast Georgia Hospital. Their name has not yet been released, but Sheriff Speed the deputy was fairly new, only being on the force for eight months, but has proven to be dedicated.

FOX 5 News stopped by Atlanta Dragway where a couple of employees said they had no comment other than to say they were emotionally shaken, but otherwise OK.