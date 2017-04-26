Chandler Police: Brother saves little sister from kidnapping attempt National Chandler Police: Brother saves little sister from kidnapping attempt Chandler Police officers are looking for a man, in connection with a kidnapping attempt involving a five-year-old girl. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald Reports.

- The quick thinking and bravery of an 11-year-old boy may have saved his five-year-old sister from a kidnapping attempt Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place before 2:00 p.m., at the 3200 block of Woodburne in Chandler, near Ray and Dobson Roads. The two were getting off a school bus when police said a man wearing a mask approached and got out of a black van or SUV, and allegedly grabbed the girl's backpack.

According to police, the boy quickly reacted by punching the suspect's hand, causing the suspect to let go. The two then ran away, and were not hurt.

11-y/o punches kidnapping suspect after he grabbed a 5-y/o backpack walking home from the bus stop in Chandler AZ, per police. Both kids OK pic.twitter.com/KGoIe7gtKu — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 26, 2017

Area residents said they have never heard of anything like this before.

"Shocked. It's a crazy world," said one resident. "You just hope our kids are safe and that everybody watches out".

The male suspect is described as possibly being 5' 10" to 5' 11". Anyone with information should call Chandler Police.