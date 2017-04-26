Chandler Police: Brother saves little sister from kidnapping attempt

Posted:Apr 26 2017 06:02PM EDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 10:58PM EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - The quick thinking and bravery of an 11-year-old boy may have saved his five-year-old sister from a kidnapping attempt Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place before 2:00 p.m., at the 3200 block of Woodburne in Chandler, near Ray and Dobson Roads. The two were getting off a school bus when police said a man wearing a mask approached and got out of a black van or SUV, and allegedly grabbed the girl's backpack.

According to police, the boy quickly reacted by punching the suspect's hand, causing the suspect to let go. The two then ran away, and were not hurt.

Area residents said they have never heard of anything like this before.

"Shocked. It's a crazy world," said one resident. "You just hope our kids are safe and that everybody watches out".

The male suspect is described as possibly being 5' 10" to 5' 11". Anyone with information should call Chandler Police.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories