Louisiana gator handcuffed after trespassing

St. Tammany Fire Department
St. Tammany Fire Department
By: Fox News

Posted:Apr 26 2017 01:07PM EDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 01:21PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - Wildlife agents in Louisiana made a snappy arrest on Saturday after putting a trespassing alligator in handcuffs.

A homeowner saw the alligator in his garage and fire officials called in the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to help, The Times-Picayune reported.

Firefighters recorded videos of the agents cornering the alligator, lassoing its jaw shut and dragging it out of the garage despite all of its writhing and hissing.

“He’s got a lot of fight in him,” a man said in the background of the video.

Read more from Fox News

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories