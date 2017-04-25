'Day of mourning' at Langston Hughes HS after 4 teens killed in wreck

- Langston Hughes High School is mourning one day after four students died in a tragic wreck that left a fifth student injured.

Several parents accompanied their students to the South Fulton County school Tuesday, anticipating what would be a rough day. Although grief counselors were on hand, the atmosphere is full of despair.

"So many of the students were one the floor crying," said Anissa Williams, a parent. "I even saw a hefty young man, tall, stood about 6 foot 1, just, oh my God, just really balling and crying. God is definitely a key in that, and having the love and being able to surround themselves with their peers who are also mourning."

Fulton County police said the teenage driver of a Lincoln Navigator ran a red light near the corner of GA-92 and Butner Road, crashing into a semi-truck.

The grandmother of the lone survivor of a deadly South Fulton county accident credits two bystanders with saving her loved one’s life.

Priscilla Todd said she initially heard her granddaughter, 16-year-old Lexus Todd, had been ejected from the Lincoln Navigator that police said ran a red light and smashed into an 18-wheeler.

Once Ms. Todd arrived at Grady Memorial Hospital, she quickly realized two bystanders rode up on the deadly scene and carefully pulled her granddaughter to safety.

“We didn't hear any tires squealing, heard no screeching. It was just basically one loud boom. But I can understand why it was such a loud boom...that SUV was just totally almost in half,” said Maurice Hollins, who works nearby.

Police said one of the victims was thrown from the vehicle, three others were trapped inside the SUV.

"The three people that were in the Navigator were trapped and pinned in the Navigator. We brought our heavy rescue unit in with the big extrication tools and with our crews after we got clearance from the medical examiner, we did extricate all three of the people," said Deputy Chief Charles Stubbs, Fulton County Fire Department.

Four young men were killed in the crash. A fifth victim, a teenage girl, was rushed to an area hospital. Officials told FOX 5 all five students attended Langston Hughes High School, where grief counselors are on site.

The semi-truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Sources close to the investigation said the tractor trailer had a camera posted in the truck that captured the entire accident.

“It’s a sad situation. I don’t know what going on,” Ken Walker said.

Family members confirm Walker's grandson was one of the teens who didn't make it. Walker said it will be an emotional time for his family, remembering a young man who enjoyed playing basketball.

“He just turned 16. We just celebrated his birthday a couple of weeks ago and he was just an all-around good kid,” said Walker. “We are losing too many young lives.”

Khadija Jackson used to teach the girl who survived and described her as having a beautiful spirit.

"She had a flow about her," Jackson said. "I really pray for the strength in her family."

The occupants’ names have not yet been released by officials.

About two hours later on GA-92 near West Road, a special needs school bus and a car got into an accident. According to police, the car became lodged under the bus, resulting in the deaths of two teen brothers.

None of the students on board the school bus were injured.