Wheaton College student killed in freak accident during track and field meet

WHEATON, Ill. (Fox 32 News) - A student volunteer working at a Wheaton College track and field meet was fatally injured Saturday afternoon during the hammer throw event.

About 4:15 p.m., Ethan Roser, a 19-year-old freshman transfer student from Cincinnati, Oho, was accidentally struck by a hammer during the event, according to a statement from Wheaton College.

Roser was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

“We are deeply grieved, but, because of our faith in Christ, not without hope,” said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken. “We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community.”

Athletes from the competing schools joined Wheaton athletes on the field at McCully Stadium to pray after the volunteer was struck by a hammer, one spectator said.

The incident occurred during the Don Church Twilight Meet, in which the men’s and women’s teams compete.