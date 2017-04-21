Evacuations ordered as 600 acres burn in Polk Co.

- Another brush fire has broken out in the Indian Lake Estates area of Polk County, burning at least 600 acres and forcing mandatory evacuation orders Friday night.

Polk Fire Rescue said several structures burned in the rural community east of Frostproof. All residents there are under a mandatory evacuation. The Red Cross set up a shelter at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales on E. Central Ave. for those displaced by the fires.

There are about 800 homes and 8,000 lots in the evacuation area. Polk County is under a red flag warning due to the dry weather conditions, and several small brush fires have broken out in the area today alone.

Sheriff Grady Judd said some people had refused to leave their homes, in spite of the evacuation order, but said he had a chance to view the fires from the air and urged anyone still able to evacuate to do so.

"Our hearts break because we see homes surrounded by fire," Judd said.

Polk Fire Rescue could not confirm the number of homes that may have burned as of 10:30 p.m. Friday, but said there had been a few. Polk Fire Rescue also said the maintenance shed at Indian Lake Estates and a shed in the back of a home had been lost to fire.

Some progress had been made to contain the fire, but state fire officials were not able to give a percentage of containment.

The evacuation order for Indian Lake Estates would stay in effect until at least noon Saturday. Polk Fire Rescue said a Red Flag warning was likely Saturday, as well. State fire officials said decreasing winds would help fight the fire overnight.

Roadways were being monitored for visibility due to smoke, as well as fire dangers. There were no road closures as of 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators were looking into the possibility of arsonists setting the fires. Anyone with information about how the fires started was asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-342-5869. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the cause of the fires.

Sheriff Judd emphasized his office was there only to support local and state fire crews and investigators, and to protect evacuated properties. He asked anyone thinking of coming to see the fire area to stay away.

"The last thing you want to do is arrive in your car and leave in our car," Judd said to anyone wishing to come to the area without reason.

The sheriff thanked local and state firefighters for their efforts to save homes and stop the fire from spreading further.

"They are risking their life tonight to protect the people of this community," Judd said.

Indian Lake Estates has been especially hard hit by fires in recent months. Several large blazes swept through the campgrounds earlier this year, then seven new fires broke out in the same area over the last two weeks. Investigators believe many of them were purposefully set, but they do not have much hope of identifying the culprit or culprits.