CMPD officer who shot, killed Keith Scott will not face charges National CMPD officer who shot, killed Keith Scott will not face charges The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott will not face any internal disciplinary action from the department.

This news breaking following a lengthy investigation into the September 20, 2016 shooting.

It was determined Officer Brently Vinson was justified in his actions.

Scott's shooting death lead to several days of protesting and marches in the City of Charlotte.

FOX 46 Charlotte will be speaking to the Scott family's attorney Friday.

