2 police officers shot responding to robbery call in Seattle

Two Seattle police officers were shot Thursday while responding to a downtown robbery, authorities said. The location of the gunman was unclear.

Chief Kathleen O'Toole told reporters the injuries to the officers were believed to be minor.

Police cruisers flooded the area, closing streets, and officers warned people to stay away.

"We've got the doors locked, and the cops are all around us," said Cindi Raykovich, co-owner of a nearby running shoe store. "They want us to stay in the back room. When we walk out front, there's a guy standing out front who points at us and tells us to go back."

The department disclosed the shooting on its Twitter feed at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, saying the robbery had been reported near the waterfront, several blocks south of Pike Place Market.

Brad Clough, who works at a bicycle repair shop in the area, said he heard sirens and saw at least several dozen police officers converge on the scene.

"Wow. This is real," he said, describing SWAT officers racing down the street.

Police searching for possible 3rd suspect: black male, dark complexion, 5'11, 250 lbs, black jacket, glasses, Seahawks beanie. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

1 male officer/1 female officer taken to HMC for treatment. 1 susp detained near 1/Madison. 2nd susp found w significant injuries. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

NEW: ambulance unit has pulled in under police escort. Unknown if it's connected to the suspect if captured pic.twitter.com/HfAfOp2Z10 — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) April 20, 2017

The following roadways are closed after a shooting which injured two @Seattle PD officers. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/fZxIUrL4hA — #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) April 20, 2017

UPDATE: a view from above as officers track down a suspect they say shot two fellow officers: pic.twitter.com/MrpsnLl1Hy — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) April 20, 2017

Officers have just rolled out what looks like a bomb robot. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/DkgM979969 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) April 20, 2017

UPDATE: told that the two SPD officers are inside the hospital. Getting an update soon. Will stream it. pic.twitter.com/YQNEmQi9uR — Jon Humbert (@jonhumbert) April 20, 2017

No information on condition of officers at this time. More details as they become available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

Two officers shot following police response to robbery near Madison/Western Ave. Please stay out of area as we investigate. Details to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) April 20, 2017

