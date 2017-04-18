Serial bank robber sought after thefts in metro Atlanta, Florida

- The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify a serial bank robber that has struck in metro Atlanta and Florida.

The suspect has struck three Wells Fargo banks in metro Atlanta and another in Jacksonville, FBI officials said in a news release.

During the robberies, the robber passes a note to the tellers demanding cash.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slim build. He is between 5’5” and 5”7 tall and appears to be wearing a Nike baseball cap in each of the robberies.

A $5,000 reward is being offered in connection with the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404.577.8477.

