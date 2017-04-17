Two lanes of I-20 WB reopen after interstate buckles

- Interstate 20 westbound was shut down for most of the day on Monday after a portion of the road in DeKalb County buckled. Two the westbound lanes have since been reopened, but the Georgia Department of Transportation said the busy highway will not fully reopen until Tuesday afternoon.

According to GDOT, crews were working underneath the interstate filling an abandoned gas line with concrete when something went wrong and the road buckled. They are working to figure out what caused the pressure to build.

#BREAKING: I-20 WB SHUT DOWN! HOV lane buckled, witnesses say motorcyclist hit damage and is in hospital. Roadway up about 4-5 feet pic.twitter.com/2UKuVCqniR — Natalie Fultz FOX 5 (@NatalieFFOX5) April 17, 2017

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed between Gresham and Candler roads, where the road was thrusted upward in the HOV lane. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just before 12:15 p.m.

A statement by GDOT sent to FOX 5 News reads:

"Georgia DOT crews are responding to an issue that has closed I-20 Westbound between Candler and Gresham Roads. A section of the roadway has buckled, likely due to an issue with an underground utility instillation. Inspectors are assessing the situation and crews are prepared to work quickly to repair the interstate. Until further information is available we cannot provide an estimated time for repairs to be made. More information will be shared as soon possible. In the meantime, I-20 westbound traffic is being diverted off the Interstate at I-285 (north or south). No traffic from either I-285 northbound or southbound is being permitted to exit onto I-20 West."

The workers filling the abandoned gas line were contracted by Atlanta Gas Light. The cause of the build in up in pressure is still under investigation.

Motorists are being diverted onto Flat Shoals Road, exit 63, to Cook Road and back onto I-20.

The I-20 corridor through DeKalb County has been heavily traveled by commuters since the collapse of the Interstate 85 overpass near Piedmont Road.

