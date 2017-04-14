Panic at Penn Station after false gunfire reports

- False reports of gunfire caused panic at Penn Station and the nearby flagship Macy's store on Friday evening. the confusion apparently started when a police officer used a Taser on a man during an arrest. The sound or flash started the panic, which spread through the station. 16 people were injured in the stampede that followed.

It happened during a rush hour commuter train disruption that left thousands of people stranded in the train station at the start of the holiday weekend.

Stampede erupts at New York's Penn Station after commuters mistake taser for a gunshot https://t.co/h882zqYrHR pic.twitter.com/a7wriKfvte — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 15, 2017

The NYPD said that no shots were fired. That didn't stop people from dropping their luggage and diving for cover when they didn't know what was going on.

Others raced out of the station and into oncoming traffic on 7th Avenue. At least one person fell into the street. Mayor de Blasio tweeted that the FDNY was treating injures from the chaos. It was unclear how many people were injured.

Children were seen crying outside of the station in the aftermath of the panic.

Just walked off my train at Penn Station and there was mass chaos. Ppl yelling, a stampede, cops and firefighters everywhere. Wtf happened? pic.twitter.com/09Wq0FTQaT — isis madrid (@mellamoisis) April 14, 2017

The multiple "shots fired" calls reported at #PennStation are UNFOUNDED at this time.@NYPDMTS — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 14, 2017

Aftermath the two stampedes of the mass chaos/confusion at Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/Y3xieXdjIo — elizabeth rosner (@elizameryl) April 14, 2017

There were also numerous calls for shots fired in and around Macys, which is a block from Penn Station. Those reports were all unfounded and may have been from people yelling about the supposed shooting at the train station. The store was at-least partially evacuated during the scare according to witnesses.

No shots were fired at Penn Station this evening. FDNY is on scene treating injuries that were sustained during panic. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 14, 2017

Police were set to update the media at a news conference on 34th Street later on Friday evening to update the situation.

Delays on New Jersey Transit trains grew to two hours out of the station by 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.