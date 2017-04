- A 5-year-old boy has died from injuries he received at a rotating restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

Firefighters were called out to the Sun Dial at the top of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel around 3:30 p.m. Investigators said the boy was pinned between a rotating table and a door at the restaurant. It took rescue crews about 30 minutes to free the child.

Officials said the child was bleeding from the head. Medics rushed the child to an area hospital where the boy later died.