Teen charged in parents' murders released on $200,000 bond

Antonio Armstrong Junior, also known as 'A.J.,' is the son of former NFL and Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Antonio Armstrong. He is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of his parents inside their southwest Houston townhome on Palmetto Street while they were sleeping in July of 2016.

Armstrong has been classified as an adult following the charge. Armstrong was only 16 years old at the time of the murders. He was arrested when his story about an intruder didn't match the evidence that was presented.

Prosecutors say the teen placed pillows over his parents' faces while they were sleeping and shot them.

Antonio, 43, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head and later pronounced dead.

When police arrived at the family's home, they say they found no sign of a struggle, no sign of forced entry but no sign of family strife either.

Following Antonio's college football career with the Aggies. he bounced around the NFL for a while before flourishing in the Canadian Football League. An injury forced him to retire. He and his wife Dawn then opened several gyms.

Along the way, Anthony and Dawn, 42, started a family, two teen boys and their younger sister.