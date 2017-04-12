Arizona House Democratic Minority Leader, Rebecca Rios, allegedly assaulted by husband National Arizona House Democratic Minority Leader, Rebecca Rios, allegedly assaulted by husband A valley man, 46-year-old Vandon Jenerette, is in custody tonight after allegedly assaulting his wife: Democratic Minority Leader, Rebecca Rios. Fox 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

Phoenix Police say just before 6:00 p.m. last night, they responded to a call at a South Phoenix home near Baseline Road and 32nd Street.

Rios told police that her husband had refused to let her leave the house, and the two got into a fight. Police say Rios sustained injuries.

Rios was elected in 2014 to represent State District 27, which includes Guadalupe and parts of Laveen, south Phoenix, and central Phoenix. Rios has served in both the Arizona House and Senate for five years each.

She's also the daughter of a former Arizona State Senator.

Fox 10 contacted Rios' office, and were told she wasn't available for comment.

Her attorney, Sharon Ng, shared a statement with Fox 10, "This is a very personal matter. Ms. Rios has no comment at this time. She would appreciate respect for her privacy."

Jenerette is facing misdemeanor charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment, and preventing cell phone use during an emergency.

According to the Arizona State Legislature website, she's a mother of three.