Crews battle small brush fire in Santa Clarita

- Firefighters quickly knocked out a small brush fire Tuesday night in Santa Clarita.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m. in the 29300 block of North Madeira Lane. Two helicopters made water drops, and by 7:15 p.m. the fire's progress was halted with about an acre burned, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported.

