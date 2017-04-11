Teens capture 13-foot python escaping wildfires

- A group of south Florida teens captured a 13-foot python on Sunday, according to police.

With brush fires burning all over the state, including in the Everglades, snakes and other wildlife are more likely to enter residential areas to escape the smoke and flames.

That’s the likely reason the 13-foot python ended up in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood over the weekend.

The three teens found the snake in the Holly Lake community, and called police for assistance. The snake had burn marks on its skin – evidence of being dangerously too close to the wildfires.

The python was transported to Everglades Holiday Park where it will be examined.

Pembroke Pines police posted about the wild call on their Facebook page, but included one caveat.

Pembroke PD said, “While these boys appear to be talented amateur snake wranglers, we would like to caution anyone against approaching a python or other wild animal. If you see an animal that presents a danger to you or the community, please do not hesitate to call 911.”