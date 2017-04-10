Audio recordings show suspect in Greenwood's death was obsessed National Suspect in assistant chief deputy's death killed himself The Baytown Police Department is confirming that the suspect in the shooting death of Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood had killed himself one day after the law enforcement officer died.

- The man who investigators say shot and killed Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood had a long history of filing complaints against Harris County officials.

Detectives say 64-year-old William Francis Kenney was the man who shot and killed Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood. Kenney had a longstanding hatred for the Harris County Sheriff's Office, including accusations of corruption against the law enforcement agency on his website.

In Kenney's writings, one name in particular appears over and over -- Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood.

"Avoiding the problem isn't the solution," Kenney said on an audio recording on his website. "I want some answers. Give me a call." In fact, on the website, there are hundreds of voice recordings and emails he sent to agencies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office to the Harris County District Attorney's Office to the Texas Attorney General.

The complaints began on Valentine's Day in 2012 after Kenney was accused of domestic violence against his estranged wife while they were in the midst of a divorce.

Kenney seemed to have it in for the sheriff's office, but why is he accused of murdering a law enforcement officer who worked for Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office?

”Why Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood was the person he went after, we just don't know right now,” explains Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department.

Perhaps this explains it: "Will you let (Greenwood) know that I called and I'm confused as to why he's avoiding me," Kenney is heard saying on another recording on his website. "I don't understand."

Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood was a Major, leading the Harris County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs division when Kenney began filing complaints and calling Greenwood non-stop.

"Major Greenwood's office” a voice answers on the recorded message. “Yes, good afternoon this is Bill Kenney. Have you been able to talk with the Major and get me an appointment with him?," he asks in one of the many recordings he posted, documenting the extensive calls he made to Greenwood.

On Kenney’s website, there is a list of people who the 64-year-old man referred to as corrupt. At the top of that list, Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood.

Baytown police investigators say Kenney was captured on surveillance video just before shooting Greenwood to death as the assistant chief deputy arrived for work on Monday. Detectives say Kenney killed himself less than 24 hours later.

“The weapon Mr. Kenney used to take his own life is consistent with the weapon that was used in the murder of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood."

Kenney’s website even makes note of Greenwood’s promotion from the sheriff’s office to Precinct 3 back in January.

Kenney is survived by three adult sons and an ex-wife.

It isn't clear exactly when law enforcement became aware of Kenney's website detailing his extensive fixation on Greenwood, but they certainly know about it now.

Visitation and services were held for Greenwood on Thursday at Second Baptist Church.

Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood was arriving for work at 7 a.m. Monday at the courthouse but he never made it inside the building. Responding officers tried to revive him at the scene and Greenwood was flown by Life Flight medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Greenwood was a Rice University graduate and has had a 30-year career with Harris County. He just accepted the job with Precinct 3 in January 2017. He was previously a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office where he was over Internal Affairs. Greenwood presided over Internal Affairs during the time when a number of deputies were fired for allegedly having inappropriate relations with the woman who was the mistress of slain Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth. Greenwood also worked for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and as an investigator. He led the division of the DA’s office that investigated the HPD officers who were accused of beating teen burglary suspect Chad Holley.