5 people shot, 4 of them killed in Houston, Fresno

"Upon their arrival, they forced entry and they have a total of two deceased parities in the residence, one that was injured and transported to the hospital," says Houston Police Department Detective Sergeant Bill Elsbury.

- Early on Friday morning, police arrived to a home on Mount Pleasant Street near Scott Street in southeast Houston.

One of the people found dead had lived a few doors down and when police checked that home, they found another body. Police say it appears to have been a murder-suicide and that all of these people were related.

"The daughter and stepdaughter of a couple down the street and sister to the female in Fresno." says Sgt. Elsbury.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a welfare check on a sister of the shooting suspect on Richmond Knoll Lane near Owens Glen Court in the Fresno area.

"At that time, entry was made into the home where they found one female deceased," says FBCSO Detective Justin White. That woman, later identified as 48-year-old Carolyn Jean Holmes, died from a gunshot wound.

"It appears that the two scenes may be related," adds Det. White.

Witnesses say the shooter may have been the daughter of a woman that was shot and had lived with a man neighbors identify as Robert, who FOX 26 News has learned was shot and killed along with two sisters, before the suspect turned the gun on herself.

"It appears to be a murder-suicide to me, that's what it appears, that's what initial indications are", adds Sgt. Elsbury.