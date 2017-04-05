Sheriff: NJ woman yelled slurs, used hammer to attack man in Va.

- Detectives arrested a New Jersey woman suspected of using a hammer to beat a man in Virginia while shouting racial epithets at him, authorities said. The Essex County, N.J., Sheriff's Office busted Angela Jones, 26, at her home in Newark Wednesday morning.

Authorities said she was wanted in Caroline County, Va., for an attack at a gas station on Saturday. A statement from the office of Caroline County Sheriff A. A. Lippa Jr. said that Jones, who is black, smashed a white man's Porsche SUV and the boat he was towing when he had stopped to refuel. She then hit him with the hammer and referred to him as "rich" and white," the statement said.

The victim, Bob, who asked reporters to not use his last name, told FOX25 News that his attacker was yelling at him about his "fancy car" and "fancy boat."

"Her hand came up, my glasses go flying, she was starting to scratch the hell out of my face," Bob said. He and his wife were on their way home to Massachusetts from Florida when the attack happened. Images in news reports show Bob's bloodied face and significant damage to the SUV and boat.

Security camera footage and witnesses statements helped law enforcement identify Jones as the suspect, the Sheriff's office said. NJ.com reported that one witness took a cellphone photo.

Virginia authorities then reached out to law enforcement in New Jersey to help track Jones down. She is being held in Essex County jail pending an extradition hearing.