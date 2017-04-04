Frisco homeowner allegedly shoots roofing solicitor National Frisco homeowner allegedly shoots roofing solicitor Police arrested a Frisco homeowner who allegedly shot a roofing solicitor who came to his door Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Larkspur Lane. The victim told police he was working as a door-to-door solicitor for a roofing company when he went to 45-year-old Radu Chivu’s house and was shot after being confronted.

The 44-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

A woman who lives nearby said her neighborhood did get some hail during last week’s thunderstorms. She said the same solicitor had come to her door just a few minutes before the shooting.

She later heard a gunshot and went outside. She saw the solicitor on the ground covered in blood and pamphlets. Her neighbor then came out with a torn shirt and told her the solicitor had attacked him so he defended himself.

Neighbor Ginny Schwartz says she talked to the unidentified solicitor less than 20 minutes before the shooting.

“Immediately, I thought, ‘that poor man.’ It has be that same man because I didn’t see anybody else come around yesterday,” she said. “He was very pleasant. I said, ‘We have a new roof. We don’t need anyone to look at it.’ And he said, ‘Fine, have a great day,’ and left. So I really didn’t think he was a threat or anything.”

Chivu had several ‘no trespassing’ signs around his home. There was a ‘no soliciting sign’ near the walkway that says, ‘We are not interested in discussing politics, religions, surveys or anything you are selling.’

“This gentleman does have signs all over the place,” said neighbor Jonathan Schwartz. “He doesn't want to be bothered.”

Investigators made note of the sign in their report but still want to know how and why a knock on the door ended in a shooting.

“What we know so far surprises me,” Schwartz said. “To know that we could get to the point that he took out a gun and shot him.”

Chivu was taken to the Frisco city jail and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case is still under investigation.