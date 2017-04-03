Assistant chief deputy constable shot, killed in Baytown National Assistant chief deputy constable shot, killed in Baytown Authorities say that Clint Greenwood, a Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy constable has been shot and killed in Baytown. Sterling High School is currently on lockdown. Sources now confirm that the deputy constable Greenwood has died. The search is underway for the suspect.

His Precinct 3 service vehicle sat for hours with the doors open behind the Baytown Courthouse with clear signs something terrible happened as investigators surrounded the SUV combing for clues.

“Any death is tragic but it’s even more tragic when somebody that’s sworn to protect the public has their life tragically shortened,” says Lt. Steve Dorris with the Baytown Police Department.

Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood was arriving for work at 7 a.m. Monday at the Baytown Courthouse but he never made it inside the building. He was gunned down and killed with a single gunshot in the parking lot. Responding officers tried to revive him at the scene and Greenwood was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



"My heart goes out to his family. It’s just an awful thing. They put their lives on the line everyday to keep us safe and then this happens. It’s just terrible,” says Ruth Garcia who lives nearby.



"We’re doing everything we can to track down this person that committed this crime and bring them to justice,” explains Lt. Dorris.

Why would someone open fire on Assistant Chief Greenwood? Was the shooter aiming for an officer or was Greenwood, specifically, the intended target?

“To speak specifically about what a motive would be at this point and time would be premature on my part,” says Dorris.

Greenwood was a Rice University graduate and has had a 30-year career with Harris County. He just accepted the job with Precinct 3 in January 2017. He was previously a major with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office where he was over Internal Affairs. Greenwood presided over Internal Affairs during the time when a number of deputies were fired for allegedly having inappropriate relations with the woman who was the mistress of slain Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth. Greenwood also worked for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor and as an investigator. He led the division of the DA’s office that investigated the HPD officers who were accused of beating teen burglary suspect Chad Holley.

Now Chief Greenwood is the victim and it’s his murder that’s being investigated.

"We are following up on some leads. It’s going to be a lengthy process for us,” says Lt. Dorris.

Sterling High School was on lockdown for a while after the shooting. Investigators are looking at surveillance video to try to identify the person who shot and killed Assistant Chief Greenwood. Officers from Baytown P.D., DPS, Texas Rangers, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force are working to solve the crime to give justice to a man who spent his career getting justice for others. Area flags will fly at half staff until the morning after Chief Greenwood’s memorial service.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on Monday:

My heart goes out to the family and friends of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood and the Harris County law enforcement community in the wake of this heinous murder. Texas is taking action to strengthen penalties for those brazen enough to commit crimes against law enforcement, and we will send a message that such vile acts will not be tolerated in the Lone Star State. I am confident the perpetrator of this despicable act will be apprehended and that the murderer will be met with swift justice.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick released the following statement on Monday:

Jan and I send our thoughts and prayers to the friends and family of Assistant Chief Deputy Greenwood, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, during this very difficult time. Violence against our law enforcement officers must stop. Protecting our men and women in uniform continues to be a top priority for me and I will do whatever it takes to bring this latest assassin to justice.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement on Monday:

The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the family of Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood, who has died from a gunshot wound in Harris County. My office stands ready to assist in any way possible. This is a reminder to pray for and support all law enforcement officials in our state, especially at this time of grief.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Monday:

The Harris County Sheriff's Office today is grieving the tragic death of Precinct 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood. Assistant Chief Greenwood faithfully served the Harris County community for more than 30 years in law enforcement, criminal prosecution and defense. The men and women of Harris County law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice. “Thousands of men and women faithfully wear the badge of a Texas peace officer day in and day out in Houston and Harris County,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “They answer a high call to service for their fellow man. That was the call that Assistant Chief Clint Greenwood answered over decades of service. His bravery and sacrifice will not be forgotten and will not go unanswered.” Assistant Chief Greenwood began his career with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in May of 1988. Greenwood spent nearly twenty years as a commissioned peace officer with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, over 4 years with the Harris County DA’s Office, and over 3 years as a member of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff. In January, Constable Sherman Eagleton selected Greenwood to serve as Assistant Chief in the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement on Monday:

We grieve the death of Asst. Chief Clinton Greenwood, of the Precinct 3 Harris County Constable’s Office. He was murdered this morning outside the Harris County courthouse in Baytown. Greenwood previously served at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as chief of the Civil Rights Division. He also previously served as a major at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. “We knew him as a lawyer, law-enforcement officer and colleague respected in every role,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Our prayers are with his family.” The Baytown Police Department is leading the investigation of his death.

Baytown Mayor Stephen DonCarlos released the following statement on Monday: