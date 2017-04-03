Modified NJ Transit, LIRR service after derailment at NY Penn Station

- A New Jersey Transit train suffered a "minor" derailment on Track 9 at New York's Penn Station on Monday morning. The rush-hour incident caused huge problems. Limited service resumed in the afternoon, but service is expected to be impacted into Tuesday.

One passenger said people started bouncing around as the train entered the station and several people fell to the floor of the train. He said people were shaken up. Five people suffered minor injuries.

The FDNY said that three cars of the train came off the tracks at low speed. Between 500 and 600 passengers were on the train. Getting everyone off the train and out of the station took more than 2 hours. People described it as a "tedious" process.

All NJ Transit train service was suspended in and out of the station after the incident. It appeared that at least one Amtrak train was stopped on the New Jersey side of the tunnel after the incident.

At about 2:15 p.m., NJ Transit announced that limited service was restored in and out of New York.

NJ Transit will operate an adjusted schedule to and from Penn Station New York for Tuesday, April 4. Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains will operate on a holiday schedule with some additional service.

Long Island Rail Road had service delays and cancellations for the evening rush. LIRR announced it would cancel 10 Tuesday morning rush hour trains to Penn Station, terminate four other trains at Jamaica, and divert one train to Hunterspoint Avenue, Queens. The remaining LIRR trains to Penn Station could experience delays and crowding.

Cross-honoring system-wide was in place with NJ Transit buses, private carriers and PATH trains at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York City. NY Waterway was also cross-honoring NJ Transit tickets on all routes.

More than a half dozen FDNY fire trucks were blocking streets outside of Penn Station to respond to the derailment.

One passenger on another train that was in the tunnel from New Jersey said their train was reversed into Secaucus.

This is the second derailment at the station involving an NJ Transit train in less than two weeks. On March 24, an Amtrak Acela train clipped an NJ Transit train, causing a minor derailment. It caused hours of headaches for commuters.