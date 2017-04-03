Woman sprays carjacker with gasoline; suspect on the loose National Woman sprays carjacker with gasoline; suspect on the loose Police in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect who was doused in gasoline as he carjacked a woman at a gas station over the weekend.

- Police in Massachusetts are searching for a suspect who was doused in gasoline as he carjacked a woman at a gas station over the weekend.

Surveillance video shows the suspect jump into the driver's seat of the woman's car as she stood next to the vehicle pumping gas. She quickly reacts and sprays the carjacker with gasoline from the pump she already had in her hand.

The video then shows the suspect drive off in the vehicle, dragging the woman with it for a few feet before leaving her on the ground in the parking lot.

The woman was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.

Police say the vehicle was later recovered after a short pursuit that ended with the suspect fleeing on foot.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old William Tighe of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. He is wanted for carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle).

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tighe should call Tewksbury Police 978-851-7373 or dial 911.