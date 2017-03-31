Atlanta's I-85 collapse spurs memes

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is not without its sense of humor and it has been exporting its particular brand of southern wit and snark out to the world since its founding. So, Thursday evening, when a fire broke out under a raised portion of Interstate 85 leading to the eventual collapse of one of the spans, Atlantans thanked God no one hurt and then began to find the humor in the situation.
The stages of watching the #85Collapse then realizing, by planning, you can navigate your way around it @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ThbUn1RagK— Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) March 31, 2017
While some believe the incident may just be the end of the world.
#ATL traffic is about to look like a scene out of the walking dead #85collapse pic.twitter.com/5lYJnQwzOt— Bailey McDearis (@Bailout1992) March 30, 2017
Others were frustrated trying to come up with alternative routes around the normally busy highway leading to some pretty imaginative ways.
I've developed my alternative travel plans for the next few months! #I85BridgeCollapse @FOX5Atlanta #gapol pic.twitter.com/OvQeY4AZ8F— Dale Russell (@DaleRussellFox5) March 31, 2017
And others were taking cues from a couple of good ol' boys.
That's one way to get across! LOL #I85BridgeCollapse #85Collapse #i85collapse #Atlanta #Freeway #I85 #DukesOfHazzard pic.twitter.com/obGawSj8gr— Wayne Allison ✌ (@WayneDAllison) March 31, 2017
#I85BridgeCollapse— bruno bittencourt (@autografei) March 31, 2017
Her: come over
Me: I85 just blew up in front of me!
Her: I'm home alone
Me: pic.twitter.com/SpOXEdPica
But everyone seemed to have the same ideas, causing drivers to get stuck in heavy traffic everywhere they went.
Atlanta's most up to date traffic info pic.twitter.com/RR5BTMmBrQ— Winner 🇺🇸Smidge (@smidgean) March 31, 2017
So, while officials were urging commuters to use MARTA and other mass transit options, some are pondering just how that will work.
@TravisMFOX5 @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/mZE3fEIjm9— 🅱rannon Evans 🐘 (@BrannonEvans) March 31, 2017
School buses also needed to find alternatives.
Smile it's Friday! MARTA has established alternate measures to get around the #85Collapse #atlantatraffic pic.twitter.com/Q0doB37aeB— Al Bree (@nlitenmebabe) March 31, 2017
Many drivers wondered if transportation officials will use the ever-so-popular method around the Atlanta streets of fixing gaps in the road.
I-85 bridge collapse is fixed ATL style pic.twitter.com/Ff29TeZxdr— RushLimpCall (@rushlimpcall) March 31, 2017
Officials said there are no quick fixes, but we were really hoping for this one.
I-85 problem solved pic.twitter.com/R3faU6zSrv— Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnWTVM9) March 31, 2017
Some speculated this some sort of cosmic dual-interstate challenge.
I-75: "I'm going to totally wreck Atlanta traffic by opening up a new stadium in the worst possible place."— Jon Smith (@jonsmith) March 31, 2017
I-85: "Hold my beer."
Of course, the more jaded folks were pointing out this isn't the worst collapse for Atlanta this year.
@11AliveSports @FOX5Sports #85Collapse #wewillrebuild #riseup pic.twitter.com/ZQRi7GqEXE— Sean Nix (@seannix68) March 31, 2017
A Facebook friend: "I-85 collapsed just like the Falcons' Superbowl lead...life in the ATL...smh"#85Collapse @GAFollowers @AtlantaFalcons pic.twitter.com/6Vh6VvesMH— Brian Thomas (@CPDragon) March 31, 2017
In the end, some just came to terms with the reality of the situation.
#I85 #I85BridgeCollapse #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/L3PGiULKtC— Ocho (@eightum) March 31, 2017
Regardless, drivers in Atlanta were feeling the loss.
And the memes kept coming...
Traffic in north and central portions of @ItsInDeKalb is going to be terrible for a while so here are our favorite memes from yesterday. pic.twitter.com/r5JlOpFgeu— DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) March 31, 2017
