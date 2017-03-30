Northwest ISD teacher accused of sex with 15-year-old now 8 months pregnant National Northwest ISD teacher accused of sex with 15-year-old now 8-months pregnant A Northwest ISD middle school teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a 15-year-old student was pregnant after the encounter, according to new documents released Thursday.

Katherine Ruth Harper, 27, was a 7th grade English teacher and coach at the Tidwell Middle School. She was arrested last week and charged for her alleged encounters with a 15-year-old boy who attended Byron Nelson HS.

Northwest ISD found out through an anonymous tip via the district website that said the boy and Harper were having sex and also claimed she was also pregnant. Harper is currently 8 months pregnant, although the arrest warrant never explicitly states if the 15-year-old is the baby’s father.

The warrant states the boy, when asked by the Byron Nelson HS principal, started crying and said that he and Harper had multiple sexual encounters.

“One thing led to another and she told me to ‘put it in’ and I did,” the boy said, according to the warrant.

Other sexual meetups involved drinking alcohol, taking off their clothes together and the boy performing oral sex on Harper. Harper also sent multiple nude photos via smart phone to the boy. Police said the two communicated 76 times between June 1 and July 31.

Police said the two knew each other because Harper was the boy’s former tennis coach and teacher when he attended Tidwell MS.

District officials were notified of the improper relationship in Dec. 2016 and said Harper was placed on administrative leave.

Harper was arrested on March 21 by Trophy Club police and booked into the Denton County jail and released after posting a $15,000 bond.