Police source: Man who dragged Phila. cop with minivan killed by Delaware police

- FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce has confirmed from a police source that the man suspected of dragging a Philadelphia police officer with a minivan is the same person who went to Delaware and was shot to death by a police officer there.

The trouble started Wednesday evening at about 5:30. Philadelphia police were called to Kingsessing after a man with a gun tried to drag a woman out of a gray minivan.

When officers arrived on Whitby Avenue at S. 56th Street, the man hopped into the minivan’s driver's seat with the woman still inside.

Investigators say he put it in reverse and slammed on the gas, hitting the officer and dragging him several feet.

That’s when police say the officer fired his gun, and was somehow able to bounce back and chase the minivan. The officer is alert and recovering.

There was no sign of either the man or the woman for more than 12 hours.

We didn’t know if anybody was shot -- turns out, the man was not wounded -- and it was also not clear if the woman was hurt during the initial struggle with the man.

The abandoned Dodge Caravan was recovered about three miles away, near Island Avenue and Lindbergh Boulevard. It has a Massachusetts license plate, so police were looking into who owns it.

Both the suspect and the woman were believed to be in their 20s.

Thursday morning, FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce reported the woman is staying with relatives.

Later, before 8pm Wednesday, New Castle County police in Delaware were called to the Coachman's Manor apartment complex in the 100 block of Carriage Way for a welfare check.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reported at some point, a car apparently driven by a 28-year-old Philadelphia man shoved other cars in the parking lot.

At some point, a New Castle County police car was rammed.

Dodge with PA plate back window blown out,wheels bent,front end smashed likely rammed New Castle Co police car before shootout @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/94kjaw2fTf — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 30, 2017

Tire tracks go across park grass from where Dodge that rammed New Castle Police car, Dodge smashed into tree&grill on ground @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/EmrSbubbzi — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 30, 2017

The man struggled with the officer, who fired shots. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, people living in the complex were not allowed back into their homes until just before 5:30am Thursday. Many had to sleep in their cars at a nearby gas station.

DEVELOPING NEWS: Stay with FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia and Fox29.com for updates as we get more information. Details on how the man got the car to go to Delaware, why he went there, any connection between the an and the woman, and the man's name have not been released.