Two kids fatally electrocuted by downed power line in Fort Worth

- Two young boys were killed after being electrocuted by a downed power line at a park in East Fort Worth.

Authorities say the two kids, believed to be 11 and 12 years old, were playing in a heavily wooded area at Oakland Lake Park Wednesday afternoon when they ran across a downed power line. A witness on scene says the two children were brothers.

A 15-year-old boy who was playing soccer at the park says his friends noticed smoke coming from the woods. When he went to search for the source of the smoke, he stumbled upon the boys' bodies and immediately called 911.

Oncor crews made repairs at the scene to allow firefighters into the woods where the boys were found.

Firefighters assume the downed power line was storm related.

It's unclear if the downed power lines had been reported on before the electrocution happened.