Stinky sneaker competition winner gets $2,000 National Stinky sneaker competition winner gets $2,000 If your feet smell bad, you could be a big winner.

The Stinky Sneaker Competition was held in New York on Tuesday. People from all over the world participated in the Oder Eaters rotten sneaker contest.

Connor Slocombe, 12, won the top prize, taking home two thousand dollars and theater tickets. Plus, he gets the honor of knowing his feet smell the worst.

There were four judges, including one person from NASA.

Experts say the best way to have stinky feet is to never wear socks.