Mom charged after accusations of sitting on toddler's head

- A Cobb County mother accused of sitting on her 2-year-old son's head was charged with two first-degree counts of cruelty to children, according to the Cobb County District Attorney's office.

Susan Elizabeth Kelley was charged by a grand jury on March 23. According to the arrest warrant, Kelley placed a towel on a wooden dining chair, put her son’s head on the towel and then sat on him with all her body weight for about an hour on May 11th.

The boy became unresponsive and was rushed to Egleston Hospital. Kelley was arrested and released on a $55,220 bond. She is from Kennesaw.