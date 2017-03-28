16-year-old girl missing from Northwest, DC

Michelle Jordan, shown in this photo distributed by the Metropolitan Police Department.
 
Michelle Jordan, shown in this photo distributed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 28 2017 01:25PM EDT

Updated:Mar 28 2017 01:40PM EDT

WASHINGTON - Officials need help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Northwest, D.C.

Michelle Jordan was last seen in the 4100 block of 4th Street, Northwest, on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Michelle is described as a black female, with dark-brown complexion, 5’7” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy skirt, blue shirt, and a burgundy sweater.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.

