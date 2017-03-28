16-year-old girl missing from Northwest, DC

WASHINGTON - Officials need help locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Northwest, D.C.
Michelle Jordan was last seen in the 4100 block of 4th Street, Northwest, on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Critical Missing: Michelle Jordan, 16, last seen 3/27 in the 4100 b/o 4th St. NW. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099 text 50411 pic.twitter.com/tBaj0Q3Zf5— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 28, 2017
Michelle is described as a black female, with dark-brown complexion, 5’7” tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy skirt, blue shirt, and a burgundy sweater.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.