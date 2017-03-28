Restoration, improvements starting at Mount Carmel Cemetery [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Experts in grave restoration, wearing reflective gear, will train others to do the work correctly National Restoration, improvements starting at Mount Carmel Cemetery Restoration is set to begin Tuesday at the historic Mount Carmel Cemetery in Wissinoming, where vandals toppled dozens of headstones, last month.

- Restoration is set to begin Tuesday at the historic Mount Carmel Cemetery in Wissinoming, where vandals toppled dozens of headstones, last month.

FOX 29’s Karen Hepp reports it’ll involve volunteers and laborers of all faiths.

Experts in grave restoration, wearing reflective gear, are on scene and they’ll train others to do the work correctly.

The work is actually a process: First, the nearly 100 gravestones that were toppled need to be repaired. Then, they’ll need to be prepared, and finally set correctly.

The toppled headstones were reported Feb. 26, just after a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis was vandalized.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia says 3,000 people donated more than $220,000 in the wake of the damage.

Other improvements will include the fence and lighting. At the moment, the cemetery’s fence is relatively easy to scale. Also, the area gets very dark at night because there are three other cemeteries on the block.

Police continue to search for suspects and a motive in the vandalism.